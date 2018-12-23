image
Monday, December 24th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Somi Khan bids farewell to the show one week prior to the finale

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Somi Khan bids farewell to the show one week prior to the finale

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 23 2018, 10.27 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12BollywoodDeepak ThakurDipika KakarEntertainmentKaranvir Bohraranveer singhRomil ChoudharySalman KhanSara Ali KhanSimmbaSomi KhansreesanthSurbhi RanaTelevisiontv
nextTFPC explains the upcoming release rush in Kollywood
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty are Simmbaly funtastic

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Ranveer Singh can enact Karan Johar better than the man himself!

Bigg Boss 12 Day 96 Written Update: Surbhi Rana feels helpless, has an emotional break down