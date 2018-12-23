Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Somi Khan bids farewell to the show one week prior to the finale

Just a week away from Bigg Boss 12 finale and guess what we are witnessing? The real faces of the inmates. It’s Sunday and with it also comes the time to know which contestant among the nominated ones will say goodbye to the show. Whoever it will be, we pitty the one as he/she will be kicked-out just a week before the finale. Catch all the drama ahead!

One cup of fun, two spoonfuls of jokes and drama, one pinch of emotions, all stirred with entertainment. This is how the last #WeekendKaVaar of the season will be like! Tune in now. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/gktjDN6L16 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 23, 2018

9.10 - 9: 20 pm

Taking over from yesterday, team Simmba (Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty) is in the Bigg Boss house. After a true and false conversation and Rohit’s acting class, the best part was a dance off between Ranveer and Sara’s team. FYI, Ranveer’s team include all the girls whereas Sara’s team include all the men of the house. While Sara’s team uses a broom as a prop during their performance and crack us up, it’s Ranveer’s team who turn zombies and break into Anil Kapoor moves. What fun!!

P.S: Rohit Shetty also makes a revelation that Sara Ali Khan is single. All the guys out there, are you’ll listening?

9:30 pm

Seems like Bigg Boss has turned into The Simmba show. As after their stint inside the ghar, the Simmba team also meets Salman on the stage. But well before that it’s Sultani Akhada time and the twist is the whole house will be part of it.

The task is divided into 2 teams:

Team 1: Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth and Deepak Thakur

Team 2: Karanvir Bohra, Romil Chaudhary and Somi Khan

Surbhi Rana will be judging the akhada task. After the verbal and physical fight, it’s team Sreesanth who wins the task. Bravo!

9:40 pm

Well, after the akhada brawl, we see Salman on the stage with team Simmba. With Ranveer on stage, a dose of laughter is guaranteed. Right from creating bhai’s online shaadi profile to taking a dig at his current marital status by calling Deepika Padukone, RS was LIT on the show.

9:50 pm

Simmba team says bye-bye to the reality show and it’s time for elimination. Salman enters the house through the TV set and after scarring the inmates a bit on the eviction declares Sreesanth, Deepak Thakur and Karanvir Bohra safe.

That’s not the end, as Somi, Dipika and Romil are still in the danger zone. They are asked to sit nside a rotating cabinet which had chairs. So basically, the cabinet will rotate and when it’ll stop, out of the three one contestant will be gone forever.

Heartbeats beating fast, and it’s Somi Khan who is out of the show. Romil and Dipika are safe!

10:00 pm

Sunday was a funday on Bigg Boss 12. With just one week for the finals, the last leg will be crucial for every contestant. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest happenings from Bigg Boss 12.