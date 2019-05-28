Bigg Boss 13: Has Zareen Khan really been approached for the reality show? Here’s the truth!

Divya Ramnani May 28 2019, 10.24 pm May 28 2019, 10.24 pm

One of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss is coming back to rule our television screens with its 13th season. Interestingly, this season, too, is going to be hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The actor confirmed the news saying that he will start shooting for it soon. Now, if we go by the latest speculations, it is being reported that Bollywood actor Zareen Khan, who forayed into films opposite Salman Khan in Veer, will be seen as a contestant in the show.

To get a confirmation on the same, in.com got in touch with the Housefull 2 actor and she rubbished all the speculations. On being asked if Zareen Khan is really approached for Bigg Boss 13, she stated, “I have no idea where this news is coming from because all of a sudden so many journalists are calling me regarding the same.” She added, “I am not doing Bigg Boss.” Well, we hope this clears the air!

View this post on Instagram BEFORE iftar Vs AFTER iftar ! #ZareenKhan A post shared by Zareen Khan 🦄🌈✨👼🏻 (@zareenkhan) on May 26, 2019 at 7:38am PDT

Earlier, there were reports of TV actor Karan Patel, too, being approached for the 13th season of Bigg Boss. However, he denied all of it. "I haven't been approached for Bigg Boss. And even if they do I doubt if I will take up the show," Karan said to in.com exclusively.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 13 is expected to go on air from September end and it will go on till January 12, 2020. A source close to the show’s production team told Pinkvilla, "They have officially discussed the date in the team, and usually September-October is when they look to begin. BB13 will start telecasting from September 29 this time and given that the show is usually a 15-week affair, the Grand Finale is expected to be around January 12, 2020," a source informed the website.

We can’t wait for all the drama to begin, already!