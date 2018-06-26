Bigg Boss 2 Tamil in trouble and it's not because of the inmates

South Superstar Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss 2 Tamil has run into trouble and it’s just the second week of the show. Currently, one of the most controversial shows on air, the first season of the show had its share of controversies too due to contestants but season 2 is in trouble because of the makers.

The Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) has objected to the show being aired as over 90 percent of the workers employed do not belong to the union. As per the rules and regulations, at least 50 percent of the employees working on any project must belong to the union and we hear this is not the case with Bigg Boss2. Following this, the FEFSI has demanded the show be stopped from this weekend onwards.

According to a report, Angamuthu Shanmugam, the general secretary of FEFSI, has been quoted as saying, “It came to our notice that around 90 percent of the production crew are from Mumbai, which is against the terms and conditions of the FEFSI. It was the same thing last year as well, but after discussing with Kamal Haasan, we ensured that 50 percent of the crew were from our association.”

Director RK Selvamani, the president of the FEFSI, saying, “Along with 100 workers, we are going hold talks with the Bigg Boss team. If they don’t cooperate, we will go on strike at the venue.” Well looks like the makers of the show need to resolve the issue as soon as possible to continue the show’s smooth run.

This proves that inmates of the house aren’t the only ones who create a ruckus on Biss Boss.

Watch the space for more update on the news.