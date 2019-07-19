Abhishek Singh July 19 2019, 10.39 pm July 19 2019, 10.39 pm

Bigg Boss fame actor Ajaz Khan was arrested on Thursday by the Cyber Police station of Mumbai. He was taken into custody for sharing controversial videos on Tik Tok where he was seen mocking the Mumbai Police. He will remain in the custody till Saturday as a case was registered against him for creating/uploading videos with objectionable content promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, & creating hatred among the public at large.

Reportedly, a case was registered against 39-year-old Ajaz under Indian Penal Code's Section 153A and Section 34 (Acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention) along with Section 67 of the IT Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form). These charges can attract a jail term of five years and/or fine of Rs 5,00,000.

Take a look at Ajaz's post here:

Ajaz Khan is one of the many Tik Tok sensations who have been arrested after the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the Tik Tok celebrities for spreading what they said was revenge over Tabrez Ansari's death. Police arrested Ajaz after the Cyber Police received complaints along with some videos which had gone viral on social media.

Take a look at the post below: