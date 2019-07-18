Rushabh Dhruv July 18 2019, 8.08 pm July 18 2019, 8.08 pm

Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan, who is quite known for his carefree attitude in the showbiz, has now landed himself in a legal mess. Going by the latest report, Mumbai's cyber cell has arrested the actor after a complaint was lodged against him for promoting communal dispute. Reportedly, Ajaz posted objectionable videos (Tik Tok) online, which could create a bad environment between people of different religions. While the news is spreading like wildfire, when contacted Ajaz Khan's PRO (public relation officer), they rubbished the news. It was on July 9 that the cyber cell of Mumbai Police registered a complaint by a Shiv Sena activist Solanki against Khan.

Mumbai Police: Actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested, a case was registered against him for creating/uploading videos with objectionable content promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, & creating hatred among public at large. pic.twitter.com/Xm4ND6XXmJ — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

A Mumbai Police spokesperson said that the Cyber Police received complaints along with some videos which had gone viral on social media. "It was found that Ajaz Khan has created/uploaded these videos with objectionable content mainly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc. and create hatred among the public at large," said the police.

After investigation, Ajaz was arrested on Wednesday. Also going by the official statement from police, the actor has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act Sec. 67 which can attract a jail term of five years and/or fine of Rs 5,00,000.

Here, check out what police have to say on the matter: