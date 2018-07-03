Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan turns up the heat with her BIKINI pictures

The Bhopal-based model and actress, Arshi Khan have been in news since the day she set foot inside the Bigg Boss house in the eleventh season of the show! Post her Bigg Boss stint, the sizzling diva is super busy attending various events. She was also seen on a couple of shows on Colors. The actress made her mark on the controversial reality show by flaunting her love for nighties, but now looks like she is seen soaring the temperatures on social media with her bikini pictures, and oh-boy they are HOT.

Have a look at the pictures below:

Must notice that Arshi has gone through quite a transformation. If you recollect the times when she was on Bigg Boss 11, and see her in his recent pictures, the lady looks impressive and how.

From flaunting her tattoos in a bright green bikini at the beach to posing like a bad-ass, Arshi has done it all in this BOLD photoshoot.

Recently Arshi made some videos of herself dancing with her Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant and famous dancer Sapna Chaudhary. She posted them on her social media accounts and the video went viral immediately. Her newfound friendship with Rakhi Sawant too has got everyone talking. The two ladies are often spotted together making appearances at events, and on chat shows.