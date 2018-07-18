Bigg Boss fame Monalisa is all set for another debut! Details inside

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa became a household name thanks to her stint in Bigg Boss season 10. The actress surely made the TRPs rock through the roof as she married her beau Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show itself. And now, she is all set to rule our TV screens once again with the show Nazar. This will be the first time when Monalisa will be seen in a daily soap. The actress posted her look from the show on her Instagram account, sending a ripple of excitement through her fans.

Dressed in a red saree, Monalisa surely looks hot. In Nazar, Monalisa will be seen playing the role of a witch named Mohona. Though she has mostly been known for her titillating dance numbers in the Bhojpuri films, looks like this time we will get to see a different facet of her skills. Her stint in Bigg Boss was surely exciting.

Apart from Bhojpuri films, Monalisa has also worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Bengali and Kannada movies. Not many people would know this that she was also a part of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji-starrer Bunty Aur Babli. Monalisa was the lead dancer in the title track of the film.

We are sure her fans would be quite excited to see her back on the small screen. Let’s wait and watch how does she fare on this small screen debut of hers.