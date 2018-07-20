Bigg Boss Telugu 2 finally redeems itself after over a month – find out how

Bigg Boss is India’s biggest reality TV show, there are no two ways about it. The fact that it has many versions in different languages here says it all. The sho, as we all know features celebrities from different walks of life, who are locked inside a house with cameras in every corner for a period of more than 100 days. And it’s a whole lot of fun when you have celebs fighting for coffee and eggs on national television.

As the first season of the Marathi version of Bigg Boss is all set to conclude, the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which went on air on June 10 has witnessed a decent jump in its TRP ratings in week 28 of this year. The Nani-hosted reality show, therefore, made Star Maa (the channel which airs the show) lead the list of top five popular Telugu TV channels. We are sure the bosses at Star Maa must be jumping with joy.

Star Maa; one of the Telugu-language television channel based in Hyderabad tried all ways to make the season two of Bigg Boss Telugu hit than the season one. But it failed to initially, as the opening week record of the previous season was huge as compared to the latest one.

Many targeted Nani as the Southern actor was criticised over his hosting skills in the first week. But then he overcame his shortcomings and changed his style. Slowly and steadily, viewers started connecting with the way he cracks jokes and teases the housemates. The TRPs of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 has jumped from 6.1 to 6.5 TRPs in the 28th week.

And to make sure that the TRPs are intact, the makers have planned some exciting tasks in the coming weeks of the show. And of course, there will be some surprising wild card entries too. In fact, we witness one as TV host Pradeep Machiraju stepped into Bigg Boss house recently. We are waiting to see how things will change inside the house after his entry.