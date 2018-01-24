Bigg Boss winner Prince Narula engaged to Yuvika Chaudhary

Success in life is punctuated by personal achievements and what better way to celebrate them than to mark your professional anniversary by taking the next big step personally. This was the rule followed by Bigg Boss season 9 winner Prince Narula who announced his engagement to former Bigg Boss participant and actress Yuvika Chaudhary, exactly two years after he lifted the winner’s trophy at the end of the reality show.

The actor posted the announcement on Instagram giving his fans a glimpse of the intimacy he shares with his now fiancé. The picture showed the two in embrace as Yuvika flashed a big stone on her ring finger. A similar picture was also shared by Yuvika on her social media profile to the immense happiness of duo’s fans.

The Bigg Boss house is notorious for forming and breaking couples. Prince and Yuvika’s story seem to have found a happy ending. During the show, the couple became very close and even called themselves BFFs. Post the show, Prince was often seen spending time with Yuvika. He has been discreet about him liking Yuvika. In the past, he had actively disregarded all rumours suggesting a relationship between the two. But on the sidelines, he expressed his love for the special lady but had to wait it out a bit as Yuvika took her own time to say yes.

As the two set out on a new journey, we wish them all the best.