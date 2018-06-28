Bigg Boss winners: Where are they now and what are they up to?

Reality shows are said to be the second innings for people whose careers are almost over. But, does winning a reality show guarantee a boost? Bigg Boss is one of the most famous reality shows in India. The show has already completed its 11 seasons and the 12th is to kickstart soon. So let’s take a look at the winners of the last seasons, and what are they up to now.

Rahul Roy

The Aashiqui boy, Rahul Roy was the first winner of Bigg Boss. In 2006, the actor’s career was in a dismal state. He won the reality show, but even that didn’t help. After winning the show, he starred in a couple of B-Grade movies. He is currently shooting for a movie titled Night N Fog.

Ashutosh Kaushik

Ashutosh Kaushik, the winner of second season of the show starred in a couple films in supporting roles. But, that didn’t help him much. He is not in the limelight now and reportedly now runs his own dhaba (a roadside food stall),

Vindu Dara Singh

The third season of the show was won by Vindu Dara Singh. The actor after winning the show starred in many films as a comic character. But, then his movie career came to an end. Currently, he is doing theatre and the last time he was in news was for Indian Premier League spot-fixing and betting case in 2013.

Shweta Tiwari

Our very own Prerna aka Shweta Tiwari won the fourth season of Bigg Boss. She went on to rule TV industry after that. Currently, she is on her maternity break after she had a baby boy in 2016.

Juhi Parmar

After winning Bigg Boss season five, Juhi Parmar was seen nowhere. The actress then made an appearance in the TV serial Santoshi Maa before landing up a pivotal role in Shani.

Urvashi Dholakia

The sixth season of Bigg Boss was won by Urvashi Dholakia. The actress, who is known for her vamp avatars on the small screen, hard no television shows after winning the show. Last year, she made a comeback with the serial Chandrakanta.

Gauahar Khan

After winning the seventh season of Bigg Boss, Gauahar managed her career quite well. She did a couple of more reality shows and starred in many movies where she played pivotal roles. She was last seen on the big screen in Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan in which she had an important role.

Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati had a very controversial journey in the Bigg Boss house. After winning the eight season, he starred in a couple of films as a supporting actor. But, then the show didn’t give him the fame maybe he was hoping for.

Prince Narula

The Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula has continued his stint on the small screen. After winning the show, has been a part of many reality shows. However, more than his work he has been in the news for dating Yuvika Chaudhary.

Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar the winner of season 10 was the first commoner to win the show. But, then apart from being in the news for his alleged relationship with Kamya Punjabi, we haven’t heard anything about his professional life.

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde, the lovely Bhabhi ji won the last season of Bigg Boss. Everyone expected her to soon star in a TV serial, but that didn’t happen. She instead opted to be a part of the comedy show Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan.

Now let’s see how season 12 will turn out to be and which celebs will be a part of it.