Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa dies at 44

Comedian Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa passed away at the age of 44 in Massachusetts, USA. According to a report on TMZ, Ensa had died from renal disease on Friday night, February 23. "The Cosby Family thanks many people for their prayers for their beloved and beautiful Ensa," mentioned a statement obtained by CNN, from the family.

According to reports, Ensa had a history of medical problems and was possibly waiting for a kidney transplant. Ensa was the second youngest of the five Cosby children and the third of his four daughters. Cosby’s another child, Ennis was murdered in 1997 at the age of 27, following a failed attempt at robbery by an 18-year-old.

Ensa was in the news in May 2017 after releasing a statement with her sister Erinn on a radio show where they proclaimed their father’s innocence against several allegations of rape that were lodged against him.

"My father has been publicly lynched in the media," she had said. "My family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standards of pretending to protect the rights of some, but ignoring the rights of others and exposing innocent children to such appalling accusations about someone they love dearly and who has been so loving and kind to them is beyond cruel."

Despite her father being famous, Ensa lived away from media attention. There have been no reports of funeral plans for Ensa.