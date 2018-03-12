Bollywood and the nation await Sridevis mortal remains

Superstar Sridevi may have breathed her last on early Sunday but her mortal remains are yet to be received by her family and friends. It is not just her family who is awaiting news of the star’s remains being flown down from Dubai but the country at large. It has been over 52 hours since news of her death broke but tedious formalities in the foreign country remain to be done and now there is little news of it being even close to completion.

A huge police force has been deployed in front of Anil Kapoor’s house where most stars have been waiting to see Sridevi. Media and fans have been relentlessly waiting to catch a glimpse of the star outside her bungalow. Preparations had begun at her bungalow yesterday, February 26 with white curtains covering the walls. White flowers were also being taken inside the bungalow. It was Sridevi’s last wish to have everything in white when she is on her final journey.

Several of her co-stars from the Tamil industry have flown in to pay their tributes but it seems like there is an indefinite waiting period for them. Superstar Rajinikanth and actor turned politician Kamal Haasan have also been in attendance respectively.

It was on Sunday, February 25 that news of Sridevi’s demise shook Bollywood and its fans. She was in Dubai when she breathed her last. Earlier reports suggested that she died of a cardiac arrest. The last development to the story said that Dubai police had released the forensic report to the Kapoor family and the Indian Consulate representative, according to a Gulf News report. The reports suggested that the legendary actress was under the influence of alcohol when she lost balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned. Despite the air being seemingly cleared, her body remains to be released by the Dubai government. It seems like possibilities of her reaching India today to be cremated remains bleak.