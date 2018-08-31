Bollywood bound: Sandeep Singh signs Elan for Pyaar Prema Kaadhal remake

Elan is one of the very few directors who has managed to deliver a hit in Kollywood in 2018. His Pyaar Prema Kaadhal went on to become a runaway success with youth flocking to theatres. Produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film had season one Bigg Boss contestants, Harish Kalyan and Raiza paired opposite each other. And now, director Elan has got a call from Sarbjit and Bhoomi producer Sandeep Singh, to reprise the Hindi remake of Pyaar Prema Kadhal.

The producer has come forward to start a company in Chennai, under which they would be bankrolling the Hindi remake. Elan will also be directing a romcom-fantasy for the same banner. The film will be made as a bilingual in both Tamil and Hindi.

Adding more details on the bilingual, director Elan has said that it would be going on floors in December with a shoot span of 60 days across Leh-Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. While a popular Tamil actor would be playing the male lead, he would be paired up with a familiar face from Bollywood. Interestingly, Yuvan Shankar Raja has agreed to compose music for this film as well, with which he will make his re-entry into Bollywood after his Raja Natwarlal.