image
Friday, August 31st 2018
English
Bollywood bound: Sandeep Singh signs Elan for Pyaar Prema Kaadhal remake

entertainment

Bollywood bound: Sandeep Singh signs Elan for Pyaar Prema Kaadhal remake

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   August 31 2018, 2.49 pm
back
ElanEntertainmentPyaar Prema KaadhalregionalSandeep Singh
nextNaseeruddin Shah returns to Tamil cinema after 18 years with a thriller!
ALSO READ

Kangana vs Sonu: Onscreen Rani Lakhsmibai and Sadashivrao bhau are up for a fight?

Venice Film Awards 2018: Emma Stone and Olivia Colman stun on the red carpet!

The Nun won’t relieve you of sins, it’ll bring demons