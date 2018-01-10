Bollywood is divided between Padman and Padmavati

Come Jan 25, Bollywood will see one of the biggest box office clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati and Akshay Kumar starrer Padman. If you thought only you were confused with which ticket to buy, you are wrong, it seems like our Bollywood stars are confused too. At a private screening of Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi, the stars were propped the question and they seemed confused as ever.

The man of the evening Saif Ali Khan walked hand in hand with wife Kareena Kapoor and gushed about the film, but when asked which film he would watch this weekend, he was honest about his confusion. “God that is a tricky question. I think I am quiet keen to see Padmavati first.”

While Saif was quick to choose a team, other stars at the screening were either not too sure or did not want to be open about their preference. Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kheemu choose a more diplomatic answer, saying they will watch both. “Both are great films. One is a great scale and the other one is a great social film. I would want to watch both of them," said Kunal. Soha piped in, “You have to watch both.”

Bollywood’s confusion is eminent given that the face-off is between the most controversial film of the industry and the box office record breaker Akshay Kumar. Another star at the screening, Amyra Dastu despite being a Rajput chose to watch Padmavati. “I have always been an Akshay fan but right now I think Ranveer is one of the finest actor that we have in the country so will watch both of them. Am a Rajput myself so I think I will watch Padmavati first,” said Dastur.

It seems like our stars are as divided as us in choosing between Padmavati and Padman.