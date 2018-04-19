Bollywood lover blames Shah Rukh Khan for spoiling her love story

Bollywood feeds unrealistic dreams into all our minds. Be it fighting 10 men with no guns or proposing on top of a cliff, our celebrities do it all on screen setting unrealistic goals for us mere mortals. One Mumbai woman in particular penned a post on social media on how Shah Rukh Khan, the king of romance has spoilt her. His dreamy stories on screen never really fructified in real life and she is blaming Khan for it.

The post penned by a Bengali woman, started with ‘Shahrukh Khan ruined my life!’ The blasphemous statement however is later clarified by her. She blames Khan for spoiling her with his romantic flicks. He set the standard too high in terms of romance for her. She even blamed him for not having got a filmy proposal in her life. “In fact, we found ourselves in the middle of this mess where I was trying to convince my Bengali parents to let me marry a Punjabi Baniya! We’d been dating for 3 years, but the majority of that time was spent on bringing our families together. At one point in our relationship, we were sure that we were going to get married --so he never even tried to ‘surprise’ me with a proposal,” she wrote.

Tired of the state of her relationship, she eventually took things into her hands and got down on her own knees instead. However, she ended the post on a powerful note with, “It’s a new day, new age-- if you like him, then maybe you should put a ring on it!”