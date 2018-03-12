Bollywood pours in to pay their last tribute to Sridevi

India’s first female superstar Sridevi’s mortal remains made its last journey to Celebrations Sports Club in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. As she rests there for some time before the cremation, she is not alone. Bollywood has been pouring in to pay their last tribute to the actress. The entire film fraternity was in attendance as they walked in wearing white with their head bowed down.

Old and young alike came in to offer their final prayer and condolences for the star. Starting from Bollywood beauty queens like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen to Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray to Sridevi’s yester year competitor Madhuri Dixit, they all stood in silence.

The actress’s demise seemed to have brought together the entire film fraternity. Even veterans like Jaya Prada and choreographer Saroj Khan made it to the venue. Khan was often attributed for Sridevi’s graceful moves on screen as they had worked on close to 24 movies together. Other names in attendance included Sonal Chauhan, Rakhi Sawant, Tabu, Mahima Chaudhry, Alka Yagni and others.

The actress’s demise was confirmed by Sanjay Kapoor late Saturday following which the family had to undergo tumultuous procedures to secure her body from the Dubai government where she was attending her nephew’s wedding. The actress is reported to have died due to accidentally drowning in her bathtub. Her cremation is expected to take place at 3.30 PM in Vile Parle.