Bollywood raise their voice to celebrate International Womens Day

On International Women’s Day, Bollywood took to Twitter and Instagram early morning to start wishing their followers on March 8, a day which celebrates women’s rights and empowerment. Never the one to back out or skip an opportunity, our celebrities started sharing their stories of the day. Actors, actresses and directors alike tweeted and posted their wishes marking the special day.

Keep ur tokenism to ur self n GET WITH THE PROGRAM! Don’t just wish #happywomansday .. make it Happy everyday!! pic.twitter.com/cu2bB1U4oj — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) March 8, 2018

Fight like a woman #happywomensday ❤😂 A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Mar 7, 2018 at 6:29pm PST

Some stars like actress Anushka Sharma, former Miss World Sushmita Sen, director Farah Khan, Kajol and others took to social media to share slices of their life and how they treasure this day. The men from the industry on the otherhand chose to share pictures of those special women in their lives. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan like always featured his wife and granddaughters. Ajay Devgn shared a memory of his mother, the first teacher of his life. Director-singer Farhan Akhtar kept the fanciness aside and instead chose to share a video which served as a reality check on what women face in real life.

T 2736 - On International Women's Day , an ode to women and to the women Champions of Swachh Bharat : #SwachhShakti & @SwachhBharat Video link: https://t.co/BGvv0uBxHK and this my Personal commendation :https://t.co/AgZsaUFAbG pic.twitter.com/vFmRUS2Hdn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2018

Messages of empowerment floated as former beauty queen Dia Mirza shared pictures of powerful women she has come across. Director Shekhar Kapur too highlighted how women majorly contribute to the agriculture sector. Madhur Bhandakar, known to tell women’s stories in Bollywood shared some of his best works.

On #WomensDay I want to honor women that bear the responsibility of 70% of India's agriculture and yet carry the responsibility of home and children pic.twitter.com/wxcCX8JafD — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) March 8, 2018

I've always been touched by the commitment, dedication & struggle that a woman goes through as a individual, mother, sister, wife, daughter to survive and I've tried to signify it through my films & will continue to do so. My respect & gratitude 2 every woman. Happy #WomensDay🙏 pic.twitter.com/TBJPqNUuDp — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 8, 2018

Other A-listers too joined in on the wishing wagon, pouring their hearts out on how they cherish women in their lives. Seems like Women’s Day may fast evolve into a celebration for Bollywood soon.

Happy Women's Day... To every little girl who believes she can ... YES she CAN ...!! #womensday — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 8, 2018

I love you. I love you. I love you. You are the most beautiful creation of God. I respect you. I shall always protect you. It’s not just today but everyday. #HappyInternationalWomensDay — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) March 8, 2018

WHO RUN THE WORLD - GIRLSSSS . Happy #InternationalWomensDay. I hope we realise we don’t need a day to remind us to respect women because we need to do it everyday. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 8, 2018

#HappyWomensDay to all my sisters out there. Never stop dreaming & always keep the faith 😘 Not just today but Everyday belongs to you 💃 Ting pic.twitter.com/nvnHiAzYfU — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 8, 2018

Early morning forward from a friend: Embrace your divine feminine power this #WomensDay And it works because instantly I am in full Kali Ma mode wanting to stab him with my Trishul — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 8, 2018