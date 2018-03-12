home/ entertainment

Bollywood raise their voice to celebrate International Womens Day

First published: March 08, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Updated: March 08, 2018 07:07 PM IST | Author: Sharanya Munsi

On International Women’s Day, Bollywood took to Twitter and Instagram early morning to start wishing their followers on March 8, a day which celebrates women’s rights and empowerment. Never the one to back out or skip an opportunity, our celebrities started sharing their stories of the day. Actors, actresses and directors alike tweeted and posted their wishes marking the special day.

From that day on to now, I’m free and strong and all thats me, for the people who just let me be ... #HappyWomensDay to all those women who feel like this and men who help pave their way ! #dancetoyourownbeat #beoriginalbeyourself

Fight like a woman #happywomensday ❤😂

Here’s to strong women , May we know them , may we be them , may we raise them ..... . My mom -The best woman ever ❤️🌟the most noblest way to spend your life ... in service of others #pressforprogress #happywomensday #mountainviewschoolindia @reliefprojectsindia

Some stars like actress Anushka Sharma, former Miss World Sushmita Sen, director Farah Khan, Kajol and others took to social media to share slices of their life and how they treasure this day. The men from the industry on the otherhand chose to share pictures of those special women in their lives. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan like always featured his wife and granddaughters. Ajay Devgn shared a memory of his mother, the first teacher of his life. Director-singer Farhan Akhtar kept the fanciness aside and instead chose to share a video which served as a reality check on what women face in real life.

The first woman in my life who taught me well! To all mothers, daughters, better halves & sisters everywhere... You are celebrated everyday!

Messages of empowerment floated as former beauty queen Dia Mirza shared pictures of powerful women she has come across. Director Shekhar Kapur too highlighted how women majorly contribute to the agriculture sector. Madhur Bhandakar, known to tell women’s stories in Bollywood shared some of his best works.

Challenge every custom, culture, stereotype, myth that creates/reinforces inequality. The world needs SISTERHOOD. Let’s work together. Support, lift, love one another ❤️ #PressForChange #IWD18 #WomensDay  #SheInspiresMe  #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao

Other A-listers too joined in on the wishing wagon, pouring their hearts out on how they cherish women in their lives. Seems like Women’s Day may fast evolve into a celebration for Bollywood soon.

