Bollywood, together: SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu make special plans for their next!

SS Rajamouli has just begun the shoot for his exciting multi-starrer RRR, which has Ram Charan and NTR in the lead. But even before this project started, the buzz for his next film, with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, was already up high. The combo will be coming together for a really big project in 2020, after completing their current commitments.

The latest buzz that has come in is that both, the director and the actor, are looking to take this as their official launch-pad into Bollywood. They already have good popularity and recall value there. The film is being planned as a Telugu-Hindi bilingual, which will also be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and other Indian languages.

Even though Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are busy with their different projects, they have been in touch with discussions taking place regularly along with the film’s producer KL Narayana. While MM Keeravani will take care of the musical department following his superb collaborations with Rajamouli, the rest of the names for the project are yet to be zeroed upon.

After completing his ongoing project Maharshi, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Mahesh Babu will be moving on to his project with director Sukumar, which has been already finalised. By the time he gets done with that, Rajamouli too would be done with his RRR – making it the right time to rock and roll.