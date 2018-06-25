10 Bollywood jodis that fans are yet to see on the big screen

Bollywood is a place where love stories are weaved and these love stories make its way into the fabric of fandom. The gaze, the flirting, the fondling give inspiration to millions of love affairs around the globe. Bollywood actors and actresses do a fabulous job at stirring emotion and passion. And while we’re in love with a few on-screen couples who have already made us swoon over their chemistry, Bollywood fans can’t wait to see these new jodis on the silver screen.

1 Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone

Salman and Deepika are the most sought-after actors of Bollywood. While it may not be known, Deepika was initially set to make her debut opposite Salman Khan, but things didn’t work out and she went on to make her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Om Shanti Om’. Ever since then, there hasn’t been an opportunity for the two to pair up but we surely think Bhai and Leela will make an amazing onscreen pair.

2 Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aamir and Aishwarya have been proposed to be in a film together several time but history proves that their pairing was never meant to be. Aishwarya has however made a cameo in Aamir’s production ‘Mela’. Interestingly, though the two have never worked together in a movie, they have been a part of cola commercials back in the 90s, and we definitely loved their sparkling chemistry. We hope the filmmakers are listening.

3 Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

Shahid and Katrina have one thing in common and it’s their love for dance. Interestingly, the two were supposed to pair up in Shahid’s upcoming movie ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’, but things didn’t fall in place. The two were even supposed to be together in ‘Phata Poster Nikla Hero’ and ‘Shaandaar’, but that didn’t work out either. Three times unlucky?

4 Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra

Mr Perfectionist and our Desi Girl have never romanced on the big screen. Though they were set to work together in the biopic of astronaut Rakesh Sharma, the two backed out, owing to other work commitments, with Shah Rukh eventually taking Aamir’s role. However, since Priyanka is back in the bay, we are hoping they team up.

5 Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut

The 'Dabangg' of Bollywood Salman Khan and the 'Queen' of tinsel town Kangana Ranaut were all set to team up for 'Sultan' but things didn't work out between the makers and the actress. Eventually, Anushka Sharma bagged the role opposite Salman in the film. Now, we are eagerly waiting to see the power-packed performers in the same frame.

6 Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

While Hrithik is the Greek God of Bollywood, Deepika is referred to as the dimpled beauty who can floor anyone with her infectious smile. Fans have however not seen this stunning pair together in a film. They were to team-up up for Kabir Khan’s Phantom but the movie was eventually made with Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Well, we do hope the Koi Mil Gaya actor and the Padmaavat queen team up soon.

Indian Bollywood personalities Deepika Padukone (L) and Hrithik Roshan perform onstage during the Indian reality television show "Just Dance" finale in Mumbai on september 29, 2011. AFP PHOTO/STR

7 Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan

The 'Dangal' actor has said that he would love to work with the leggy lass Deepika Padukone in a film as he is a fan of the star’s work. The pair was reportedly all set to share the screen space in YRF's 'Thugs of Hindostan' that was not meant to be.

8 Shah Rukh Khan and Kangana Ranaut

Can you believe that the King of Romance and the Queen of Bollywood have never worked together. Never. Reports suggest that the two were set to come together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next venture, but there is no confirmation on the same. Well, we are waiting for an announcement as it would certainly be interesting to watch them on screen.

9 Saif Ali Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Saif Ali Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been in the industry for more than two decades now but haven't worked together in a film yet. It's about time we saw the Nawab of Bollywood and the former beauty queen cast together for a film.

10 Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Though the two actors share the same last name and have been friends since childhood, they have never worked together in a film. Both star kids have done good work but not together. Fans would definitely like to see the two pair up for a project in the near future.

Well we hope the makers are reading this and plan to cast the never seen pairs of Bollywood very soon.