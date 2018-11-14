10 years of Dostana: Abhishek Bachchan writes a special message for the team

Karan Johar’s production venture Dostana starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra was undoubtedly the first commercial film that introduced the concept of homosexuality to Indian audiences. It’s also the film that gave us the famous desi girl. On November 14, 2018, Dostana completes 10 years of its release and Abhishek took to Instagram to share a special message for the whole team take us all down memory lane.
2005 was the first time @karanjohar and @tarun_mansukhani told me the idea of #Dostana. I still remember driving with Tarun to location in New Jersey for the shooting of Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna from Manhattan ( Tarun was the 1st AD on the film) when he made me hear a scratch recording of the song Kuch Kam. That was the beginning of our journey to make Dostana. Cut to - Miami 2008. We started the shooting and within a few months completed and released the film. The rest, as they say, is history! Nothing about Dostana - for me- has got anything to do with history. All of it is still so fresh and vivid in my mind. But more importantly in my heart! A group of friends came together and made a fun film and had a ball makin it. And it showed. @priyankachopra, my jiggerypoo @thejohnabraham, @kirronkhermp, @boman_irani, @iambobbydeol, Sushmita ji, @theshilpashetty, @vishaldadlani1, @shekharravjiani, Bose, Amrita, Anvita, @manishmalhotra05, Aki, Natasha, all the AD'S and the coolest production crew ever... Thank you. We made such wonderful memories which we will keep forever. All of this was possible because one ( very small) boy worked tirelessly and diligently and held our hands and directed us all the way. @tarun_mansukhani. You are and always will be the soul of the film and I can never Thank you enough. The one person YOU (Tarun) should be thanking profusely is @karanjohar!! KJ, thank you for believing in all of us to make this film. Thank you for allowing us to make it the way we wanted to. But most of all... Thank you for the constant love and support you always give me. This film which completes 10 yrs today would not have been possible without your vision and belief! 🤗 " जाने क्यूँ दिल जनता है, तू है तो I'll be alright"
The makers have been saying that they are planning a sequel of the film, but a movie has not been officially announced yet. It is surely high time that a sequel of Dostana is announced. It would be a great idea and by the way, we would also love is Abhishek, John and Priyanka are in it.