10 years of Dostana: Abhishek Bachchan writes a special message for the team

Karan Johar’s production venture Dostana starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra was undoubtedly the first commercial film that introduced the concept of homosexuality to Indian audiences. It’s also the film that gave us the famous desi girl. On November 14, 2018, Dostana completes 10 years of its release and Abhishek took to Instagram to share a special message for the whole team take us all down memory lane.

The actor penned a note on how the journey of Dostana started in 2005 when director Tarun Mansukhani made him listen to the scratch recording of the song Kuch Kam while they were shooting for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Abhishek thanked the whole cast of the film including his jiggerypoo John Abraham. The romantic-comedy was loved by the audiences and was a super hit at the box office.

The makers have been saying that they are planning a sequel of the film, but a movie has not been officially announced yet. It is surely high time that a sequel of Dostana is announced. It would be a great idea and by the way, we would also love is Abhishek, John and Priyanka are in it.