Antara Kashyap July 31 2019, 7.27 pm July 31 2019, 7.27 pm

Director Imtiaz Ali, for his third venture as a filmmaker cast Saif Ali Khan and a comparatively new actor Deepika Padukone for a film called Love Aaj Kal, which ended up becoming one of the most iconic films of the 2000s. Saif Ali Khan had a double role in the film Jaivardhan Singh and Veer Singh Panesar, with two alternate timelines in the present and the past (the 1970s). The film completed a decade on Wednesday and Saif talked about the legacy of the film. The actor also revealed that his daughter's film Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan is not a continuation of the film.

Talking to a daily Hindustan Times, the actor explained why he didn't think the two films had any correlation. He said, "I don't see it as a continuation. If it had been, I think that's a producer's thought, and I probably would have produced it for her or something like that. That's just not how it has come about. Imtiaz should probably try and make one of these every 10 years, calling it Aaj Kal with different actors! I'm hoping it is a different story, though." The actor also said what he felt about the Imtiaz Ali directorial being a part of his legacy. "I don't think LAK is my legacy at all. I don't think of it as Sara taking the franchise forward," he said.

The actor also talked about how the film was still relevant after a decade. "I think the freshness of the film comes from its concept. The screenplay of a love relationship changes with time, but the basic rules of desire remain the same. That it's still fresh and people talk about it is a matter of great happiness for me. I remember having a great time shooting it. Many things happened for me for the first time in this film, and it makes me very happy." he said.