102 Not Out: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are a peculiar father-son combo

The makers of 102 Not Out managed to keep our curiously satiated with their quirky posters. The team has now added to the fun with the trailer for the film. Advertised as the most unusual story of a father and son, the trailer takes a funny tone with a hint of seriousness once in a while. From the looks of it, the film can take you through a rollercoaster of emotions and will not be an out and out comedy.

From the start of the trailer, we find Amitabh with an accent that is quite unlike him, making sure to grab our attention. The trailer begins with him talking about a Chinese man holding the record for having lived the longest and how he aims to break the record with only 16 more years to go.

Rishi Kapoor plays Amitabh’s son at 75 years and is a man who acknowledges his age, unlike his father, who at 102 is still young at heart. The 102-year-old character played by Amitabh, convinces his son to write a letter to his wife in the most comical way. The unusual father-son combo takes an emotional turn when Rishi Kapoor is seen in a church, with Amitabh’s voice in the background. The 75-year-old recalls some of the lessons his dad had taught him about children and childhood.

Father will GROOM but will the son BLOOM? Find out on 4th May! Watch out this space for something unique coming your way! #102NotOut @chintskap @umeshkshukla @SonyPicsIndia #TreeTopEntertainment pic.twitter.com/QZhovC3ucG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2018

While the trailer does not reveal the names of the characters played by Amitabh or Rishi, we sure want to find out! 102 Not Out is directed by Umesh Shukla and will release in May 4.