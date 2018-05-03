102 Not Out: Amitabh Bachchan’s deep voice dominates this slow number

Amitabh Bachchan is best known for his acting skills but did you know that he also has a melodious voice? Bachchan first lent his voice for the song Mere Paas Aao from Mr Natwarlal in 1979. Since then he has sung in a number of songs. One again for 102 Not Out, Amitabh lent his voice to Badumba and has also sung Waqt Ne Kiya, a reprised version of the song from Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959).

Amitabh plays a leading alongside Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out, a film directed by Umesh Shukla. It is no secret that Amitabh had taken up a lot of interest in the music for the film, he had even shared images of him working late at night.

Waqt Ne Kiya is shot in greyscale and stars both actors. The video looks a lot like a trip down memory lane with what looks like flashbacks of happy and sad moments experienced by the two old men. The song is a slow number with Amitabh’s deep vocals dominating it. Bachchan had revealed that Waqt Ne Kiya is a track that special to him and is close to his heart. Originally, the track was composed by SD Burman and was sung by Geeta Dutt.

102 Not Out is a story of a 102-year-old father who lives life to the fullest and wants to become the oldest man alive. His son is a 75-year-old grumpy man and it’s up to his dad to make him happy. The film marks the return of Bollywood’s two legends after a long gap of 27 years.