102 Not Out: Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan helped a driver prep

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming film 102 Not Out recently launched its track titled Badumbaa and it has already kicked up a storm on the internet. The song was performed by Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh and was composed by Big B himself. The industry’s most experienced actor never fails to surprise us and in a very touching gesture, he even helped a taxi driver prepare for a scene in the film.

The makers of the film reportedly hired a cabbie to perform on a scene starring Amitabh. But the inexperienced man had the jitters and was struggling to perform. Then enters Amitabh. When he noticed the driver to be nervous, Big B calmed him down and prepped him for the shot. Who better to give you acting lessons than the legend himself, eh?

A source spoke to DNA India saying that Amitabh told the driver about his own struggles during his early days. “The actor shared memories of his initial days when he used to travel by taxis. The conversation cheered up the driver and the shot was okayed in one take,” said the source.

102 Not Out will star Amitabh and Rishi together for the first time in 27 years. The pair had last worked on Kabhie Kabhie in 1976. During the launch of Badumbaaa, both actors said they were delighted to work with each other after such a long time. Rishi Kapoor also added that Big B is such a natural actor and has spectacularly performed his alcoholic scenes in ‘102 Not Out’ being a non-alcoholic.

In 102 Not Out, Amitabh plays the role of a 102-year-old father and Rishi plays the role of Amitabh’s 75-year-old son.