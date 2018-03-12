What were the last moments of Sridevi in Dubai hotel room? Find out here!

Sridevi, India’s first iconic female superstar passed away on February 24th after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest. She was 54-years-old. The legendary actress had gone to Dubai with her family to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. But what actually happened?

According to reports, Sridevi was getting ready for a dinner date with her husband Boney Kapoor who flew back from Mumbai to Dubai to surprise Sridevi. Kapoor had returned to Mumbai on Wednesday after the wedding ceremony was over. He flew back to surprise his wife, Sridevi. Kapoor went to her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel around 5:30 pm and woke her up. The couple chatted for about 15 minutes post which Kapoor invited Sridevi for dinner. Sridevi then went to the washroom to get ready while Kapoor waited for her.

Even after 15 minutes when Sridevi did not come out, Kapoor knocked on the door to check on her. When he got no response, he forced open the door to find the legendary actor lying motionless in the bathtub full of water. "He tried to revive her and when he could not, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9 pm," said the source to Khaleej Times.

She was instantly rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Her body was taken to the General Department of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy. It was completed yesterday i.e. on Sunday evening and the body is expected to be flown back to Mumbai today.

“I was able to reach out to Mr Boney Kapoor last night. Our team is making sure the government processes are completed quickly. The body will be brought back as soon as possible but there are some elements/procedures that have to be done by Government of Dubai. As soon as the government of Dubai gives the forensic report we will get her body back,” said diplomat Navdeep Suri who is presently serving as the Indian High Commissioner to UAE on Sunday, February 25.

Sridevi began her acting career at the age of four. She worked in close to 250 films in various languages like Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.