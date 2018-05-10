Actress Neha Dhupia marries best friend Angad Bedi

While the fans are still going crazy over the star-studded Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding, there’s one more to obsess on. Social media reveals another Bollywood actor, Neha Dhupia tying the knot with her longtime ‘best friend’ Angad Bedi. Just like Sonam-Anand, the two got hitched in a Sikh wedding ceremony. Dhupia looked stunning in her pastel pink lehenga with her blush. Angad carried his white bandhgala with much elegance.

Immediately after the wedding, the two took to social media to share adorable pictures with captions for each other. While Neha announced getting married to her ‘best friend’, Angad too took pleasure in calling her his wife. Neha’s another BFF and one of the best Bollywood director Karan Johar also posted a hearty message.

My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018

The two never spoke much about their relationship until now.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia has acted in a multiple Bollywood films namely Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan, Singh Is King among others. The actress also keeps herself occupied with reality shows like BFFs With Vogue and MTV Roadies. She’s currently judging the sixteenth season of Roadies titled Roadies Xtreme hosted by the popular Ranvijay Singh. Ranvijay also took to Instagram to wish Neha sharing her wedding picture.

Angad has been doing projects like Amazon Prime's Inside Edge. He also worked in Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan. His upcoming film Soorma, which has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, is slated to release on July 13.