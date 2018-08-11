12YearsOfKANK: Karan Johar and Farah Khan’s crazy banter on social media cannot be missed!

Even after several years and numerous other films to his credit, Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna will always remain special to Karan Johar. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji clocks 12 years from its release. The movie did not go down well with the audience due to its reference to extra-marital affair back then, but it is surely perceived better today.

To celebrate this film’s success, Farah Khan shared an unseen picture from the sets of KANK and trust us you cannot miss this funny treat. In her Instagram post, the filmmaker has pointed out that she is glad that she didn’t make Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji do something this crazy in a song.

Karan Johar was quick enough to reply on Farah’s throwback picture.

Haha!!!!! This is a hysterical pose!!!!! Love you faru❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/RPO5hiXOVX — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 11, 2018

Without a second thought, Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna is one of Karan Johar's best films till date but it tanked at the box office. The film was a combination of power packed star cast, challenging script, daring story and melodious music yet it failed to entice the masses.