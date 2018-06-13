home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Anshula and Jahnvi Kapoor bonding over Dhadak trailer on Instagram is not to be missed

Anshula and Jahnvi Kapoor bonding over Dhadak trailer on Instagram is not to be missed

First published: June 13, 2018 12:03 PM IST | Updated: June 13, 2018 12:03 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

The trailer of the much-anticipated film Dhadak, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in key roles, was unveiled on Monday and ever since then, the newbies are being showered with love by the members of the film fraternity. Also, it was a sight to witness how the entire Kapoor clan showed up in strength and went all out to support Janhvi at the trailer launch event. While Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were present at the trailer launch event, Janhvi's half-brother Arjun Kapoor had taken to Instagram a day before to apologise for not being there by her side.

Later, Anshula took to Instagram and poured in love for half-sister Janhvi. See below:

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 Aaaaaaah My cutie @janhvikapoor’s trailer is out now for the world to see and I cannot be more proud, or more excited! My mind has officially been blown by both my Jaanu & @ishaan95! How phenomenal is the trailer and how fantastic are both of them?? Hit it out of the park and how! 20th July, why you so far away? Super duper excited for this one!! (link in my bio)

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Jun 11, 2018 at 2:32am PDT

Janhvi was quite quick to reply with a lovely message. Isn’t the PDA between the sisters, worth taking inspiration?

Not just Anshula even brother Arjun Kapoor had taken to his Twitter to share some tips with Janhvi (newcomer) on how to deal with stardom. Check it out below:

Talking about Dhadak, the film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who previously helmed box office success films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The music of the film is given by Ajay-Atul, who also composed for the original one. Produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the flick is all set to hit the screens on July 20.

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #actress #Anshula Kapoor #Arjun Kapoor #Dhadak #Half sisters #Instagram #Ishaan Khatter #Kapoor clan #love #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All