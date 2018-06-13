Anshula and Jahnvi Kapoor bonding over Dhadak trailer on Instagram is not to be missed

The trailer of the much-anticipated film Dhadak, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in key roles, was unveiled on Monday and ever since then, the newbies are being showered with love by the members of the film fraternity. Also, it was a sight to witness how the entire Kapoor clan showed up in strength and went all out to support Janhvi at the trailer launch event. While Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were present at the trailer launch event, Janhvi's half-brother Arjun Kapoor had taken to Instagram a day before to apologise for not being there by her side.

Later, Anshula took to Instagram and poured in love for half-sister Janhvi. See below:

Janhvi was quite quick to reply with a lovely message. Isn’t the PDA between the sisters, worth taking inspiration?

Not just Anshula even brother Arjun Kapoor had taken to his Twitter to share some tips with Janhvi (newcomer) on how to deal with stardom. Check it out below:

Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever #JanhviKapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I’m not there in Mumbai but I’m by your side, don’t worry. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/a1Go2fhZSG — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 10, 2018

I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path & instinct. It’s not gonna be easy but I know you are ready for all the madness that will ensue. (2/3) — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 10, 2018

All the best for #Dhadak! I’m certain that my friends @ShashankKhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & #IshaanKhatter as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan !!! 3/3 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 10, 2018

Talking about Dhadak, the film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who previously helmed box office success films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The music of the film is given by Ajay-Atul, who also composed for the original one. Produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the flick is all set to hit the screens on July 20.