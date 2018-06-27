15 years of Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon: Why it'll forever be the dopest Bollywood creation

Rajshri productions and by extension Barjatyas have been blamed for being way too sanskari in their movies for long. But we wonder why. After all, this was the production house that first came up with memes, even before social media arrived! In fact, they created a whole three-hour meme fest, cast the best actors, and named it... wait for it... Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon! The movie starred Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri amongst others, and we wonder if they even want to remember it now, fifteen years later.

But we sure love to revisit it, for there is no movie that has crossed the threshold of dope s**t that MPKDH set. And here's proof!

Where would you find a dad who wears a cap called dad to prove he is a dad. Are you dad, dad?

A Hrithik Roshan who acted like... THIS

Still can't get over the ' Greek God' pose Hrithik chose to give in 'O Ajnabee'

Or the fact that Prem and Sanjana had orgasms just by staring at each other

We have a talking tota

And a dog who turns into a cartoon

Blushing lessons 101 feat. Kareena Kapoor 'then not' Khan

And of course... Toh Phir Problem Kya Haiiiiiii?

Oh, we forgot. There was Asli Prem aka Abhishek Bachchan too, the only one who was not high.

On a lighter note, the songs were awesome, and the drinking games are epic when we watch it today.

Here's raising a toast to Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. Such acting, much wow!