When Sanjay Dutt called Salman Khan "Arrogant"

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are Bollywood's BFF who go back decades. The two are even referred to as the real life Jai-Veeru. But did you know there was a time when all was not well between the Saajan co-stars. Sanjay Dutt had even described Salman Khan as ‘arrogant’. So what exactly went wrong between two friends who were inseparable at one time.

Sanjay Dutt was a man who has referred to Salman as a younger brother but in 2016 he went on to call the Dabangg star ‘arrogant’. Sanjay later said in a statement, "There's no problem between me and Salman. And there's nothing wrong in being arrogant. Arrogant is not a bad word. It's just an expression. I can be arrogant. But I can be loveably arrogant."

Rumour has it that the first cracks in their friendship appeared at Sanjay's wife Maanayata's birthday party in the year 2011. According to reports, Salman and Sanjay's best friend Bunty Walia got into a war of words, and Salman had an argument with Sanjay after Bunty left the party

Later when Salman did not reach out to Sanjay after he was released from the Yerwada jail, it set tongues wagging. However, the Khalnayak actor shut down speculation of a rift and said, "What jhagda? I went to his Ganpati celebrations when I was out on furlough and no one wrote about it. But he didn't visit me after I returned and that was news. He's a busy actor, he was shooting far away, he can't be sitting at my house 24x7 but he's still my younger brother."

The two put all the rumors to rest recently when they hugged out in public at Mukesh Ambani's party. And looks like all is well between Sallu and Baba.