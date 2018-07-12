16 years of Devdas: Madhuri Dixit-Shah Rukh Khan’s social media banter will give you a nostalgic sip

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Devdas is one of the most iconic Hindi films ever made. Directed by one of the supreme directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is loved by people for its characters, performances, direction, emotions and music. Bhansali added his own touch to the beautiful story penned by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, and it was magical.

The characters of King Khan as an arrogant and alcoholic Devdas, Aishwarya as the prettiest Paro and Madhuri as the mature and gorgeous Chandramukhi are still hooked in the audiences' minds. But not just a glorious film, the story, and their characters teach us a lot and hence, it is considered one of the classics made in Bollywood.

And as the movie completed 16 years today, Madhuri shared a still from the sets and took one and all down the memory lane.

📽 Throwback to #Devdas which will always be a film very close to my heart! #16YearsOfDevdas pic.twitter.com/8F2Jv9z5WF — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 12, 2018

And then what, Shah Rukh Khan was quick enough to reply to his Chandramukhi with a sweet message.

And u will always be close to our hearts…u will always be the one jisne ‘Maar Daala!!’ https://t.co/UgGM7CLqYM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 12, 2018

Talking about Devdas, along with the domestic audience, the movie was also well-received overseas with the viewers going gaga over the gigantic beauty that was presented to them. The movie which was also nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Foreign Language Film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

Well, we are loving the Twitter conversation of SRK and Madhuri. *maar-dala*