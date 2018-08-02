Tiger Shroff takes 'if you have it flaunt it' to another level

It takes more than just acting and good looks to be a Bollywood star and surely Tiger Shroff knows that. The actor who has charmed us on the silver screen with his well-toned bod and hardcore action seems to have understood the game. The young actor is one of the few Bollywood stars who doesn’t shy away from removing his shirt in any situation. Just recently he was flaunting his hot body and that too in a hotel lobby.

In a recent video uploaded by Tiger on Instagram, he is seen walking bare chested and showing off his perfectly toned body. A girl standing next to Tiger was seemingly surprised seeing the actor and his abs. Have a look:

Well,Tiger, you have all the right to show off that the well worked body of yours and we aren’t complaining. The actor who is currently prepping up for the biggest project of his career alongside his idol Hrithik Roshan is leaving no stone unturned to make sure he fits into the skin of his character.

Tiger who is a self-confessed fitness freak never compromises on his regime and makes time for his workout even on holidays.

Tiger who is basking in the glory of his last release Baaghi 2 which was a hit has a packed schedule ahead. The actor will next be seen in Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year 2, Rambo and Baaghi 3.