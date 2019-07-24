Antara Kashyap July 24 2019, 11.50 pm July 24 2019, 11.50 pm

18 years ago, an iconic film that will forever change the way people saw friendship, had hit the big screens. We are talking about Dil Chahta Hai, directed by a young Farhan Akhtar, who was not an actor then, starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. In fact, Dil Chahta Hai broke the mould and paved a way for its successors like Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, Rang De Basanti, and Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. On its 18th anniversary, Preity Zinta, who played Shaalini, paid a nostalgic tribute to it and thanked her teammates, including Aamir Khan and Farhan Akhtar.

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a clip of her iconic song from Jaane Kyon from the film. The clip contained the second verse of the film where Preity's Shalini is making a cynical Aakash (played by Aamir Khan) believe that falling in love is not a bad thing. The reason why the song is such a special part of the film is that it eventually helps shape Aamir's character from a college boy to the man he is. Preity also used the platform to thank the team of Dil Chahta Hai including Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, Aamir, Saif, and Akshaye Khanna.

Check out the post below:

Now, take a walk down the memory lane and check out the trailer of Dil Chahta Hai below: