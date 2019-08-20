Antara Kashyap August 20 2019, 12.47 pm August 20 2019, 12.47 pm

John Abraham's latest release Batla House has attracted a lot of praise for Actor who plays a controversial police officer. Director Nikkhil Advani has also received praise for his telling of a sensitive story, as well as the effective portrayal of PTSD that John's character faces. The film is about the infamous Batla House encounter in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. It has made 48 crores in the box office, which is a good number considering that it is at loggerheads with the multi-starrer Mission Mangal. Now the actor-director duo is all set to make a comeback with their new venture 1911, which is going to be a historical sports drama.

1911 is going to be a joint venture between John Abraham, who will be turning producer, and Advani's Emmay Entertainment, along with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film is about the 1911 IFA Sheild football finals, where the barefooted Indian team Mohan Bagan defeated the East Yorkshire Regiment, becoming the first Asian football team to do so. Talking to a press conference, Advani said, “I am committed to 1911, that is something I am going to start writing. I am making it with John next year. It will end by end of next year. 1911 is based on the football match between Mohun Bagan and (East) Yorkshire Regiment. It is one event that ignited the freedom movement in India. It is a script that John and his team have been working on for the last five years.”

The director also revealed that the film was supposed to be directed by Shoojit Sircar, originally. “I believe Soojith (Sircar) was supposed to direct it and then it didn’t work out between him and John. So, I love the idea, I love the period, it is again nationalistic, patriotic. It was a period when eleven men did not realise how they were energising an entire country to take up a kind of movement which led to freedom of India in 1947, ” he said.

Nikkhil Advani and sister Monisha Advani's Emmay Entertainments completed 8 years on Monday, August 19, 2019. They will be next bankrolling Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh.