2.0: Akshay Kumar calls his punching scene with Rajinikanth 'an honour'

One of the most anticipated movies of 2018, 2.0, brings two superstars Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth together on screen for the first time. The makers of the film recently dropped the trailer which has grossed a massive amount of rave reviews. Just ahead of the film’s release, the team attended a press conference held in Mumbai on Saturday. At which, Akshay, who plays an antagonist in the film, had to say a lot about his co-star Rajinikanth.

Working with Rajinikanth is a dream for many actors. While expressing his delight on sharing the screen space with the Thalaiva, Akshay shared that to get punched by the former in the film was ‘an honour’ for him.

“He has given me the role of a lifetime, I’ll never forget it. It’s a role of a lifetime and obviously, it’s been a dream to work with him. I’ve learnt so much from him, and to come in front of Mr Rajnikanth was another aspect. We have always seen him but I never got an opportunity to work with him and to get punched by him was an honour,” the actor stated.

The film is a sequel to the 2010 sci-fi thriller Robot, which also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Helmed by S Shankar, it’s expected to hit the silver screens on November 29, 2018.