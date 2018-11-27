2.0: Akshay Kumar is in a complete awe of his own avatar

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited 2.0 has generated a tremendous buzz ever since it was announced. As we have witnessed in the trailer, the magnum opus will see Khiladi Kumar in a completely new avatar. Akki features as the deadly villain in this high-budget entertainer and is seen sporting spikes from head to toe along with long nails and big, sharp teeth. Well, it’s not just you. Akshay is totally in awe of his avatar too.

After 3.5 hours of makeup, the results were quite astonishing...definitely called for a selfie 🤳🏼 Witness the transformation in 2 days! #2Point0FromNov29 #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/kuuiODmJQM — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 27, 2018

The actor, on Tuesday, shared a selfie on Twitter posing as Dr. Richard (his character in the film). In his caption, the superstar underlined how the outcome ‘after 3.5 hours of makeup’ was so ‘astonishing’. He further reminded fans that the release date of the film is just 2 days away.

For the uninitiated, Akshay went through an elaborate prosthetic makeup procedure to fit into his role. Speaking of which, in a recent interview, the actor said that it was a test of his patience and has made him a calmer person.

“When I used to go back home, I knew that I have to do the same thing again tomorrow morning. The make-up was so hard and covered that it used to close all the pores of my body and during my entire six hours of working, my body sweat used to not come out. So in the end when they used to remove the prosthetic, I had the smell of sweat,” he told a media outlet on Monday.

Also featuring Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson, 2.0 is set to hit the silver screens on November 29.