2.0 Box Office: Hindi version of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer does well on day 1

The Rajinikanth fever has gripped the nation and it has come in the form of 2.0, starring the Thaliava and Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar. A sequel to the 2010 hit titled Enthiran, 2.0 has Rajinikanth reprising his role as Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti as the robot. Akshay Kumar took up the role of the villain, and made his first entry into Kollywood.

#OneWordReview…#2Point0: BLOCKBUSTER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#2Point0 is a cinematic marvel... This has style with substance... Director Shankar is a visionary... He hits the ball out of the park this time... Akshay Kumar is FANTASTIC, while Rajinikanth is THE BOSS... SALUTE! pic.twitter.com/cPFZxhjsph — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2018

Though a vast majority of fans praised the film’s visual effects, a few commented that the graphics were patchy and looked good only in a handful of scenes. Usually, films are released on Fridays, but the S Shankar directorial began business on a Thursday starting as early as 4 in the morning. Fans were reported to have been performing Pal Abhishekam and some even danced inside movie halls – not surprising as Rajinikanth commands a legion of ardent supporters.

Non-holiday release... Non-festival period... Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START... Keeping in mind the fact that it’s a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG... Thu ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2018

Believe it or not, it is doing pretty good at the box office. Interestingly, the Hindi version of 2.0 has received quite a good response. As per reports, the dubbed version has managed to mint approximately Rs 20 crore on its first day, which is a great number. Dubbed versions do not call for such a bumper opening but considering it is Rajinikanth film and also stars Akshay Kumar, it has turned out to be a hit. Overall, the film (original and dubbed) has collected Rs 60 crore gross.

2.0 had a budget of Rs 510 crore and to recover that amount, the makers will hope that the business only gets better by the day. It will be interesting to see what the numbers are on November 30, as it is a Friday – the best day for moolah making in the film industry.