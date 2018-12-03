2.0: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer ready to join the 100 crore club

With a combination like that of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, one can only expect a blockbuster and their recently released 2.0 is nothing short of it. The film, that made it to the theatres on Thursday (Nov 29), has been on a record-breaking spree ever since. Forget the original version, even the dubbed Hindi version is doing fabulous in terms of box office collection.

As per stats shared by box office India, the Hindi version of 2.0 has made approximately Rs 95 crore in four days and that’s huge. While on Friday, the film did a decent business of Rs 18 crore, on Saturday and Sunday, 2.0 did enormous business. On Saturday, it collected Rs 24 crore approx. On Sunday, it did a business of Rs 33.25 crore. The numbers are on par with any other superhit Bollywood film and we won’t be surprised if it goes on to become one of the highest grossers of this year. With 2.0 being Akshay’s debut in Tamil films, he has managed to hit it right.

Needless to say that 2.0 has given a brilliant performance down South. Rajini fans had to wait for this treat for very long and now that the film is in theatres, shows are running houseful.

Watch this space for more box office updates.