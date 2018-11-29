2.0 release: Twitter loses it as Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer goes live

And the day is finally here! The much-anticipated film 2.0 starring Bollywood’s Khiladi and south megastar Rajinikanth is at the theatres. Both actors command a legion of followers and when you hear Rajini is on a film, you can expect it to be a huge affair. The VFX laden film continues the story of Chitti which was first shown in Enthiran. In 2.0, Chitti is challenged by a villain who is played by Akshay Kumar.
During the run-up to the release, Akshay’s look in the film attracted a lot of curiousity. Plus the combination of Akki with Thalaivaa is a treat you don’t get every day. British actress Amy Jackson, who has worked on multiple Indian films, has a major role in the film.
Directed by S Shankar, 2.0 is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah. It is widely regarded as the most expensive Indian film with a budget of Rs 543 crore. According to reports, the makers had approached numerous actors including the likes of Aamir Khan and Arnold Schwarzenegger for the primary role. When the negotiations didn’t work out, the makers called in Akshay Kumar.
As we said, 2.0 can easily become on the biggest releases this year and in history. Fans have already booked their tickets for the show and here’s what everyone is saying:
PS: Catch In.com's 2.0 LIVE BLOG here.