2.0 trade prediction: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s film will mint Rs 60 crore on day 1

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is the hot topic of discussion on Thursday. Fans are thrilled that Thalaiva is back and industry is excited that the superstar is spinning magic at the box office. And early trade prediction suggests that Akshay Kumar’s debut in the south may mint about Rs 60 crore on the first day alone. That’s right. However, the movie still doesn’t stand a chance to beat Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s SS Rajamouli film Baahubali’s record. But the silver lining is that Akshay-Rajinikanth’s movie will most definitely beat Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s recent release Thugs Of Hindostan.

According to trade expert Akshaye Rathi, “In Hindi, the film (2.0) should be able to do Rs 20 odd crores on day 1. In Tamil it should be able to do 35-40 crore today. Malayalam and Telugu will also contribute substantially.” He further adds, “It may not cross the Baahubali numbers, but it most certainly would bypass Thugs Of Hindostan numbers for sure. Opening day Hindi, Tamil and including Telugu and Malayalam possibly Rs 60 plus crore.”

Rathi reasons why Baahubali box office record is tough to break. Despite Shankar’s Enthiran sequel being a massive draw at the theatres, the maximum this film will mint in the Hindi belt on the first day would not be more than Rs 20 crore. Baahubali had managed to earn almost double that sum (Rs 40 crore approx) in the first 24 hours of its release in Hindi alone.

Akshaye feels however that 2.0 success only cements Rajinikanth’s status as the ultimate superstar, “Clearly the last few films that didn't do as well have not taken away anything from the stardom that Rajinikanth enjoys. Given a good film, an entertaining film then people will celebrate it like they always do. This film people were going berserk, people thoroughly enjoyed, this film I think is going to be one of the biggest blockbusters of Tamil cinema till date. The unanimous opinion is that this film is better than Enthiran, it is better than most other Indian films when it comes to technology, when it comes to VFX, when it comes to 3D. So, I really think this movie is going to be an absolute ride.”

That’s not all, Akshay Kumar’s presence in the movie will also give it a solid footing in the northern belt and overseas market. According to our trade expert, “Akshay Kumar's presence in the film is no doubt is going to make a great deal for northern regions. He has a massive fan following up north, particularly in recent years where he has done some terrific films. Plus, even in the overseas market, Rajnikanth's fan following of course in South-east Asia and other markets is huge amongst the Tamil population. And markets like Canada and UAE even Akshay Kumar has a fan following, which will only augment the footfalls that you will see in overseas markets.”

With a winner in hand, it would be safe to say that the makers are hoping to earn back and also make some good profits on 2.0, which was mounted at a budget of over Rs 540 crore. The film has opened to full house in Tamil Nadu and experts suggest that the extended weekend will only help the movie further. The intrigue around the story has also been a reason and people cannot wait to see Akshay Kumar as a baddie on the silver screen. Those who have watched the film have revealed that Akki continues to be a “giving the right message” mode, only this time it is not being termed as a propaganda.

