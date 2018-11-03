image
2.0 trailer launch with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar live update: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar arrive

11.52 AM IST

Okay, the trailer might be out anytime soon. Looks like Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are as excited as the fans. 

11.47 AM IST

Who inspires a maestro like AR Rahman to work harder? Has to be the one and only Rajinikanth, an unstoppable force.

11.30 AM IST

Makers show a new SRL 4D teaser and meet with an overwhelming response. If the teaser only is such an extravagant audiovisual experience, think how powerful the trailer must be...

11.16 AM IST

As we already informed you, the 2.0 trailer is being launched with 4D sound technology.  "Necessity is the mother of all invention," says Resul Pookutty, adding that they've gone one stop ahead of all existent sound technologies. 

11.05 AM IST

The event begins on a musical note! Makers have shared with us an unreleased track. Titled Pullinangaal, the track is written by renowned late lyricist Na Muthukumar.

