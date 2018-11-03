2.0 trailer launch with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar live update: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar arrive

11.52 AM IST
Okay, the trailer might be out anytime soon. Looks like Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are as excited as the fans.
Just like millions of fans, @rajinikanth and @akshaykumar too are ready for the #2point0trailerLaunch. @rajinikanth @akshaykumar @shankarshanmugh @LycaProductions #Rajinikanth #akshaykumar @arrahman pic.twitter.com/CBDglYbZHQ— in.com (@GetINdotcom) November 3, 2018
11.47 AM IST
Who inspires a maestro like AR Rahman to work harder? Has to be the one and only Rajinikanth, an unstoppable force.
Superstar keeps inspiring me to work harder. I wanted to retire at 40 but he changed my mindset. Doing #2Point0 was like doing 8 films, I've reworked on lot of the original tunes and have made it totally fresh - @arrahman. #2point0TrailerLaunch @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/1Mr7Tfwa6c— in.com (@GetINdotcom) November 3, 2018
11.30 AM IST
Makers show a new SRL 4D teaser and meet with an overwhelming response. If the teaser only is such an extravagant audiovisual experience, think how powerful the trailer must be...
11.16 AM IST
As we already informed you, the 2.0 trailer is being launched with 4D sound technology. "Necessity is the mother of all invention," says Resul Pookutty, adding that they've gone one stop ahead of all existent sound technologies.
Director @shankarshanmugh makes a brief announcement explaining the new SRL 4D sound technology. Says there'll be a speaker beneath everyone's seat. Excited much? #2Point0Trailerlaunch @rajinikanth @akshaykumar @LycaProductions #Rajinikanth #akshaykumar @arrahman— in.com (@GetINdotcom) November 3, 2018
11.05 AM IST
The event begins on a musical note! Makers have shared with us an unreleased track. Titled Pullinangaal, the track is written by renowned late lyricist Na Muthukumar.
The event begins with #Pullinangaal, the third and final track of the album which is unreleased so far. Sung by Bamba Bakiya, Shashaa and @arrahman #ARAmeen. #2Point0TrailerLaunch @rajinikanth @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/Yr7hS0fQzn— in.com (@GetINdotcom) November 3, 2018