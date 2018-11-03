image
2.0 trailer launch with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar live update: Watch the trailer now!

1.44 PM IST

Okay, boys and girls, pretty sure you got lots to say about the trailer. The launch event was watched by 3.2 Million Viewers worldwide across YouTube, Facebook & Twitter, that, of course, set a new record.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's magnum opus hits the theatres on November 29. 

1.08 PM IST

When everyone is raving about your film's trailer and you sit and chill!

12.52 PM IST

AND, THE WAIT IS OVER! Loaded with high-end VFX, appealing visuals, high-octane actions, Akshay Kumar's impressive act as a grey character and Rajinikanth's winning dialogues, the 2.0 trailer is sure to sweep you off your feet!

12.51 PM IST

Hey wait...is Shankar dropping hints of a 3.0 already?!

12.34 PM IST

How Rajinikanth shrugged off his injury and continue to work. Take a bow! 

