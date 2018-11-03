image
2.0 trailer launch with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar live update: It’s time for Chitti

8.45 AM IST

Meanwhile, in case you are tuned to us from another country, here's when the power-packed 2.0 trailer hopefully featuring some high-octane action sequences and a dynamic dose of entertainment will be live for you. You're welcome!

8.31 AM IST

Atttaccckkk! Looks like we are not the only ones, waiting for the trailer launch event to kickstart. These robot models dutifully gathered as well. The magic of Thalaivaa, is it? ;) Say hi to the chittis!

8.21 AM IST

The stage is set to welcome two of our favourite superstars! Wait while the auditorium fills up, geared to break into a thunderous applause.

8.03 AM IST

Today is the day! After all the waiting we've been through, the trailer of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 makes its way in a while. Excited much? We don't blame you. Catch all updates live, right here! 

