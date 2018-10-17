20 years of KKHH: Yash and Roohi bridge the generation ‘gap’

It’s heartwarming, it’s cool and it’s filled with SWAG…the magic and charm of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai cannot be expressed in words and the world can never thank Karan Johar enough for bringing us a masterpiece. Rahul, Anjali and Tina; these three characters from the movie are still close to our hearts. On Tuesday, the flick completed 20 glorious years and to celebrate the occasion, director of the film Karan Johar had hosted a grand event for the industry-wallahs and media.

The star-studded night saw many A-list stars in attendance along with the lead cast looking happy AF. But the ones who celebrated this occasion in the best way possible were Yash and Roohi Johar. Karan’s little munchkins might have missed papa’s grand gala, but they made sure to stay at home and still contribute to the iconic day. That's how they bridged the generation gap, you see!

Clad in GAP sweatshirts, Yash and Roohi look adorable to another level. Well, if you remember GAP sweatshirts were so in-trend after Shah Rukh Khan sported a few in KKHH. So looks like Yash and Roohi made sure to keep up with the theme of the film. And those rocking shades…well done Johars!

