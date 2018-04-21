2002 Hit and Run case: Salman Khan in trouble as Mumbai court cancels bailable warrant

Problems never seem to elude for troubled Bollywood actor Salman Khan. After recently being bailed out on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, the Tiger Zinda Hai star has discovered that a Mumbai court has canceled the bailable warrant against him in the 2002 hit-and-run case. Last week the court had stayed the warrant in the case, in which the government’s appeal against the actor’s acquittal is still pending before the Supreme Court.

2002 Hit and Run case: Mumbai Sessions Court cancelled bailable warrant against #SalmanKhan. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/E8IRLQytQQ — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018

According to a police official speaking to the media, the SC had asked Salman to name a new surety before the concerned trial court. “Salman’s lawyer told the SC that one of the sureties had required discharge and needed to be replaced," said the official. For lack of substantial evidence, the Bombay High Court had acquitted Salman of charges in the hit-and-run case in December 2015, a few months after a sessions court charged him guilty.

Salman is accused of allegedly running over a few people sleeping on the pavement, with his car, in Bandra in 2002. One of the victims died following the accident and a trial court sentenced him to five years of imprisonment.

The verdict in the blackbuck case was pronounced on April 5 when the court found him guilty. Other actors associated with the case, namely Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were acquitted of all charges. Salman spent two nights in jail and was granted bail on two bonds of Rs 25,000 each.