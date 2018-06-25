2017 Thai thriller Bad Genius will be back as a Bollywood remake!

Thai thriller Bad Genius, which released in the 2017, made it to the top of the Thai box office last year. The film, which made records in several Asian countries, including China, is now set to get a Bollywood remake. Yes, and the film will be a joint venture between Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, along with Azure Entertainment.

Writer-producer-director Neeraj Pandey, who will be creatively supervising the film, said, “We keep looking for exciting stories and content all the time and Bad Genius is an amazing film. We are looking forward to the re-imagination of the film as per Indian sensibilities and hope our audiences like it.” Sunir Kheterpal, CEO of Azure Entertainment, also called Bad Genius as ‘one of the hottest remake properties worldwide’.

The Thai film, which was directed by Nattawut Poonpiriya, focuses on the real-life news of students cheating on the exam for entry into foreign universities. It also features themes of class inequality as well as teen social issues. With a worldwide collection of more than $42 million, the film won in 12 categories at the 27th Suphannahong National Film Awards, and also won the Jury Award at the 16th New York Asian Film Festival.