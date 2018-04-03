2018 Commonwealth Games : Arjun Kapoor will be in Gold Coast to cheer our athletes

Arjun Kapoor is all set to cheer the Indian team at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia. The actor will be in Gold Coast on April 7 and 8 to cheer the athletes from the country at the international arena. Confirming the news to a leading daily, the actor’s spokesperson said, “Arjun is a sports buff and when he was invited by a frequent collaborator, he immediately agreed.”

Besides interacting with Indian and international athletes at the CWG village, the 32-year-old-actor will also attend a gala party in the evening along with a brunch with the sports personalities. After the Australia tour is over, he will take off to London for the second schedule of Namastey England.

The Commonwealth Games will open on April 4 and is slated to continue till April 15. India is keeping its medal dreams alive with the names like double Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, Sakshi Malik, our first woman wrestler to win an Olympic bronze, former World No 1 badminton ace Saina Nehwal and present World No 3 PV Sindhu as well as five-time World Amateur boxing champ Mary Kom.

Arjun currently has Ashutosh Gowariker’s period extravaganza, Panipat in his kitty, which also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. Arjun has been continuously filming 18 hours a day for Vipul Shah’s Namaste England along with his co-star Parineeti Chopra, in Patiala and Ludhiana.