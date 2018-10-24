23YearsOfDDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan is a bit late in thanking his fans

Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is undoubtedly one of the best romantic films made in the history of Indian cinema. The movie completed 23 years of its release on October 20, 2018. It is the longest running Hindi film and even after 23 years it is being showcased in Maratha Mandir, a theatre in South Mumbai. As the movie completed 23 years, Kajol took to Twitter on Oct 20 to thank her fans, but surprisingly SRK had nothing to share.

A special journey that began 23 years ago, goes on even today. Your love has kept Raj & Simran's story alive on the big screen for 1200 weeks non-stop. Thank u for falling in love with us so unconditionally for so many years! #23YearsOfDDLJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 23, 2018

Now after four days, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to thank his fans for giving so much of love to the movie. But aren’t you a little late Mister? Looks like his work commitments are keeping him damn busy.

Anyway, the movie marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra and SRK and Kajol’s jodi became one of the most loved jodis in Bollywood. After DDLJ, the two starred together in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale. We are sure their fans are keen to see them on the big screen again soon.