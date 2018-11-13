image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

25 years of Baazigar: Shah Rukh Khan recreates the iconic dialogue, makes us crave for a sequel

Bollywood

25 years of Baazigar: Shah Rukh Khan recreates the iconic dialogue, makes us crave for a sequel

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 13 2018, 12.02 am
back
25 years of BaazigarBaazigarBollywoodEntertainmentInstagramKajolShah Rukh KhanShilpa ShettyTwitter
next3 years of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Sooraj Barjatya announces next film
ALSO READ

Shilpa Shetty was left hanging on the cable for hours while shooting a scene for this film

SRK showers love on Bollywood actresses who made him a better man

Baazigar