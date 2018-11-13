25 years of Baazigar: Shah Rukh Khan recreates the iconic dialogue, makes us crave for a sequel

Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut with Deewana, but it was his negative role in Baazigar that gave his career a boost and won him his first Filmfare Best Actor award. The Abbas-Mustan directorial completed 25 years of its release on November 12, 2018, and Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to give his fans a surprise and thank the team of the film.

25yrs of Baazigar. A film that defines my career & gave me lifelong friends. Thx Utd 7 @rtnjn @theabbasmustan @KajolAtUN @TheShilpaShetty Thomas Johnnybhai Annu Rakhiji Sid Dilip Sarojji Rekha AkbarB & everyone on the film. pic.twitter.com/5zlmNUXPLL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 12, 2018

The most famous dialogue of the film is ‘Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai ... aur haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai’. SRK has recreated the dialogue and has shared the video on Twitter. We loved it when SRK mouthed the dialogue in the film and even after 25 years of the movie’s release we are still mesmerised with the actor’s style. Well, we are quite happy to see that SRK tweeted on a proper date as last month when Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completed 23 years, he was late by a few days.

By the way, the video will make you crave for a sequel of Baazigar and that’s not at all a bad idea. Abbas-Mustan, are you guys listening? Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Baazigar starred Kajol and Shilpa Shetty. It marked Shilpa’s debut in Bollywood and made her a star overnight.

Shilpa, on her Insta story, posted a video of herself dancing on the song Kitaben Bahut Si Parhi Hongi from the movie and thanked her fans for all the support. We are feeling so nostalgic.