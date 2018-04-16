25 years of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja: Twitter lauds Satish Kaushik’s apology to Boney Kapoor

The Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja was considered to be the most expensive film of its time. Produced by Satish Kaushik’s friend Boney Kapoor, the film completed 25 years today. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja was the directorial debut of Satish, who took this occasion to tender an apology to his friend.

Yes 25 yrs ago it was a disaster at BO bt it was my first child & will remain close to heart. Remembering madam #SrideviLivesForever & my sorry 2 @BoneyKapoor who gave me a break bt was broke after d film.celebrating #25yearsof RKRCKR @AnilKapoor @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/mXoogmQha5 — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 16, 2018

The actor turned filmmaker shared a poster of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja featuring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher. He apologised to Boney Kapoor in the same tweet. He mentioned that the film was a disaster at the box office, adding that it will remain close to him as it was his first child. He apologised to Boney Kapoor because the film gave Satish a break but the box office flop made Boney lose a lot of money.

Can’t believe it’s been 25 years for #RKRCKR I remember the obstacles that we faced during the shooting of this film & after as well but it was still a memorable journey. We miss the Roop Ki Rani every day. @BoneyKapoor @satishkaushik2 @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher @bindasbhidu pic.twitter.com/xdpkxD9JJ1 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 16, 2018

Anil Kapoor, who played the lead role in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, also shared a post on Twitter. He said that he misses the film every day, and he remembers the struggles the team faced during the shooting of the film.

I have great memories of #RoopKiRaniChoronKaRaja which completes 25years. ‘Shaitan Ki Kasam’ will always be proud of my association with the film & with @BoneyKapoor @satishkaushik2 @AnilKapoor @bindasbhidu & @SrideviBKapoor. In some failures there are greater success stories.🙏 pic.twitter.com/wWU0bBY2Jt — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 16, 2018

Anupam Kher too tweeted about the film. He said that he too had a lot of fond memories playing the negative character in the film, adding that “In some failures, there are greater success stories.”

This takes quite a courage to say on social media considering rant now a days for no issues as well. Hats off @satishkaushik2 ji. https://t.co/NYtyrGFJwT — Jarvik (@jarvik) April 16, 2018

Sir , it was a good film , some films not releasing in the right time, congratulations to all ‘ROOP KI RANI CHORON KA RAJA’ Team , Anil Sir, Anupam ji , Late SriDevi ji & ,Jacky Sir pic.twitter.com/yhUa9BzSPa — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) April 16, 2018

@satishkaushik2 it wasn’t the movie!!! It was the appreciation! That it didn’t get! Appreciation that it truly deserved! I thoroughly enjoyed this movie! — Noddy (@1234Oddy) April 16, 2018

The Movie was ahead of its time i think Sir... U had shot some exceptional equences like the TRAIN Sequence....And it was a GRAND, GRAND Movie.... — Amol Bidkar (@bidkar_amol) April 16, 2018

But what caught our attention is that Twitter came out in support of Satish’s guts to accept the film's failure and apologise for it. Some people even said that they enjoyed the film. RKRCKR was helmed by Shekhar Kapur in 1987 but he had left the film mid-way, resulting in Satish Kaushik taking over and releasing it in 1993.