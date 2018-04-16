home/ entertainment/ bollywood
25 years of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja: Twitter lauds Satish Kaushik’s apology to Boney Kapoor

First published: April 16, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Updated: April 16, 2018 05:58 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

The Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja was considered to be the most expensive film of its time. Produced by Satish Kaushik’s friend Boney Kapoor, the film completed 25 years today. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja was the directorial debut of Satish, who took this occasion to tender an apology to his friend.

 

The actor turned filmmaker shared a poster of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja featuring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher. He apologised to Boney Kapoor in the same tweet. He mentioned that the film was a disaster at the box office, adding that it will remain close to him as it was his first child. He apologised to Boney Kapoor because the film gave Satish a break but the box office flop made Boney lose a lot of money.

 

Anil Kapoor, who played the lead role in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, also shared a post on Twitter. He said that he misses the film every day, and he remembers the struggles the team faced during the shooting of the film.

 

Anupam Kher too tweeted about the film. He said that he too had a lot of fond memories playing the negative character in the film, adding that “In some failures, there are greater success stories.”

 

But what caught our attention is that Twitter came out in support of Satish’s guts to accept the film's failure and apologise for it. Some people even said that they enjoyed the film. RKRCKR was helmed by Shekhar Kapur in 1987 but he had left the film mid-way, resulting in Satish Kaushik taking over and releasing it in 1993.

